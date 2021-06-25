Mobile Police: Crime numbers rising, plan proposed to curb gun violence

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A violent year in Mobile. There have been 25 murders and shootings reported nearly every day. City leaders have a plan to tackle it head-on.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson is proposing $5.1 million in new strategies, as this year’s crime numbers have been climbing.

“It is troubling,” said Interim Police Chief Roy Hodge.

There have been 25 homicides in the first six months of 2021, and that’s of concern to the Mobile Police Department and Interim Chief Hodge.

“This year with things opening back up, the numbers are starting to climb and the number that we’re at now is pretty disturbing compared to where we were last year,” said Hodge.

And as summer heats up, there is concern as violence typically increases during the warmer months.

This week, President Joe Biden announced money from the American Rescue Plan could be used to help curb gun violence.

Mayor Stimpson addressed his plans for the money the city is receiving from the American Rescue Plan in a virtual Town Hall Friday morning, talking about gun violence, “which is one of the most significant challenges we have in the City of Mobile.”

“When the President of the United States has to act because of gun violence, again that shows it’s just a nationwide problem. That’s our biggest concern,” said Hodge.

The City of Mobile is set to receive $58.2 million from the ARP over the next year. They have already received $29.1 million. Under the new guidelines from the President, The mayor’s plan allocates $5.1 million to education programs and technology to help curb gun violence. One of those programs is ShotSpotter, Chief Hodge explains, “it’s actually a system that’s in place that works off acoustics, it monitors a geographic area. Through the way it’s placed it can pinpoint through triangulation the source of gunfire.”

The police department hopes if the proposal is passed, that it will create a change for the city. “We share in the public’s frustration. Unfortunately, guns are so readily available now, they’re easily concealable. Things happen and they’re over and done with typically before a phone call is made,” said Hodge.

The mayor will present his revised plan to the city council’s next finance committee meeting, Tuesday, June 29th.