Mobile Police confirms crash on Schillinger Road, one life-flighted

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say an accident occurred on Schillinger Road Saturday evening.

One was life-flighted from the scene of the event, say police.

A WKRG News 5 viewer provided video of the scene.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories