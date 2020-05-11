Mobile police confirm fifth homicide over the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An additional murder investigation from Sunday is underway in Mobile after a shooting at Pride Gas station leaves one man dead.

This marks the 5th homicide investigating in a matter of 48 hours in the Mobile area.

Below is the unedited press released from Mobile Police:

On Sunday, May 10, 2020 at approximately 8:24 p.m., police responded to the parking lot of the Pride Gas station located at 1910 Saint Stephens Road in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 28-year-old male and 26-year-old male had both been transported to hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. The 28-year-old victim, identified as Ricky Kidd, died as a result of his injury. The 26-year-old victim injury will be non-life threatening. The investigation is an ongoing investigation.

