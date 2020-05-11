Mobile police confirm fifth homicide over the weekend

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An additional murder investigation from Sunday is underway in Mobile after a shooting at Pride Gas station leaves one man dead.

This marks the 5th homicide investigating in a matter of 48 hours in the Mobile area.

Below is the unedited press released from Mobile Police:

On Sunday, May 10, 2020 at approximately 8:24 p.m., police responded to the parking lot of the Pride Gas station located at 1910 Saint Stephens Road in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 28-year-old male and 26-year-old male had both been transported to hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. The 28-year-old victim, identified as Ricky Kidd, died as a result of his injury. The 26-year-old victim injury will be non-life threatening. The investigation is an ongoing investigation.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories

Trending Stories