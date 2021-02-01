Mobile police chief responds to video of weekend fight downtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Chief Lawrence Battiste has responded to a video that concerned a city council member.

The video appears to show a fight break out as mounted officers stand by.

City Councilman Fred Richardson reached out to WKRG News 5 with the video, expressing concerns about the police response.

Chief Battiste addressed the situation with us Monday afternoon.

“Mounted units are specifically designed to serve as overwatch and to assist with crowd control which they did,” he said. “They kept a large crowd from coming in on top of the fight. They called for assistance, and within one minute of calling for assistance we had officers on scene to affect the arrest.”

According to police, one of the women was arrested after the fight and the other was taken to the hospital.