Mobile Police Chief receives Pfizer vaccine

MOBILE Ala. (WKRG) –First responders in Mobile now part of the lucky few able to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Chief Battiste among those few.

A step towards the end of the pandemic, Mobile first responders now have the opportunity to take the Pfizer vaccine. Mobile Police Chief Lawerence Battiste got his vaccine Tuesday at USA Children’s and Women’s after having the virus just a month ago. He says getting the vaccine was a responsibility for him as the Chief of Police to set an example, he said, “It’s been almost a year since I have been able to hug my mom, so if this gets us closer to being able to do those things, like again hugging our moms, she is 77 and I am certainly glad to be part of the process of making sure that we can get back to what is somewhat normal for us here in the city of Mobile.”

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, so he will be back for round two in just 21 days. The chief encourages everyone to get the vaccine once it becomes available to the general public.

