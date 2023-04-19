MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Imagine being asleep while someone crawled under your car and deftly cut out a catalytic converter, all to get to a clump of precious metals inside. It’s a crime they see at McDonald Muffler in Mobile more frequently.

“I see more and more people coming in because they’re just like disappearing off of cars overnight,” Assistant Manager at Robert Todd. Wednesday morning they were working on a Toyota that had its converter cleanly cut out. On the first page of MPD’s annual report for 2022, the police chief blames a rise in larceny on an unusual spike in catalytic converter thefts.

“Catalytic converter cases drove the larceny numbers if that makes sense. And so had we not had the uptick in the catalytic converter thefts, we certainly would have had an even more significant reduction in all of our part-one crime,” said Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine. The Chief said in 2021 there were 302 catalytic converter thefts–last year was a nearly 55% increase with 468.

“I’m not surprised at just how far criminals will go, you know, to make money,” said Prine. The chief says they believe many of those thefts were fueled by a theft ring that stretches as far west as Houston and began cracking down in 2022.

“The parties are aware that they are a target of that investigation. And because of that, a lot of the activities with catalytic converter thefts have declined drastically,” said Prine. One of the problems with catalytic converter thefts is that if you’ve got a thief with good timing and of tools and determination, these thefts are very hard to prevent.

“When an individual can pull up in a vehicle, get out of his vehicle, crawl under another vehicle, extract that converter, and then leave within 35 seconds, it makes it very difficult to be able to prevent these types of thefts,” said Prine. Robert Todd says products like catalytic converter plates and wire cages can slow thieves but not stop them.

“I hate it for the consumer. There’s no guaranteed method. You may slow them down, but you know you’re not going to stop,” said Todd. Insurance experts recommend parking in well-lit areas and moving your vehicle frequently to reduce the odds of being a victim.