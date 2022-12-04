Officials with the Mobile Police Department said an attempted traffic stop led to a chase, ending in a 19-year-old losing her life.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said an attempted traffic stop led to a chase and ended with a 19-year-old losing her life.

According to investigators, officers tried to stop a vehicle on University Boulevard near Old Shell Road for having no tag. The driver, Jh’Isaiah Franklin, 18, led police on a chase until the precinct sergeant canceled the chase once it got closer to Bear Fork Road.

Franklin continued driving northbound onto Highpoint Boulevard, which is in Prichard’s jurisdiction. Officers say the chase ended when Franklin lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree. When officers crossed over Bear Fork Road, they saw the vehicle had overturned.

Jaylin Alexander, 18 (the front passenger), and Franklin were taken to the hospital. The back passenger, Charity Mills, 21, was also taken to the hospital after she was ejected from the car. None of the three have life-threatening injuries.

The other rear passenger 19-year-old Kailyn Draine was also ejected from the vehicle and later died due to her injuries. The crash happened Sunday morning around 2:50 a.m. Officers said this is an ongoing investigation.