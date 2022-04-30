MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said an attempted traffic stop turned into a car and foot chase down I-10 on Saturday, April 30.

Officers said they attempted to pull a Chrysler over on Dauphin Island Parkway and Riverside Drive but when the driver refused to stop the chase started going eastbound down I-10. The chase ended when the driver of the Chrysler hit an uninvolved vehicle, which caused the tires of the Chrysler to deflate. Once the car stopped, the suspect fled on foot but was eventually caught and arrested.

Rodricus Johnson, 19, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana second degree, attempting to elude, certain persons forbidden to carry a firearm and four traffic citations.