Mobile Police chase ends on Howell Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A police chase in Mobile ends on Howell Avenue Friday morning.
Mobile Police say officers tried to pull over a vehicle during a traffic stop for reckless driving, but the driver refused.
The driver crashed at a home on Howell Avenue.
