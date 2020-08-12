Mobile Police chase ends off Pleasant Valley Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were involved in a police chase that ended on McRae Avenue near Pleasant Valley Road Wednesday morning.
Police say the chase began due to a report of a stolen vehicle.
This is a developing story.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mobile selected as potential location for dismantlement of retired aircraft carrier Enterprise
- New York, several other states order Sturgis bikers to quarantine when they return home from massive motorcycle rally
- Legends ride helps local charities during Sturgis rally
- Florida family sues after video surfaces of police handcuffing 8-year-old at school
- The best cities for saving money in the U.S.