Mobile Police chase ends off Airport Blvd in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirm a chase ended on Wakefield Drive off Airport Boulevard in West Mobile Monday morning.
Mobile Police say the chase began when officers attempted to stop the vehicle that was reported stolen. The driver was taken into custody at Wakefield Drive.
