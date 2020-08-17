Mobile Police chase ends off Airport Blvd in West Mobile

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirm a chase ended on Wakefield Drive off Airport Boulevard in West Mobile Monday morning.

Mobile Police say the chase began when officers attempted to stop the vehicle that was reported stolen. The driver was taken into custody at Wakefield Drive.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories