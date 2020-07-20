Mobile Police chase ends near Moffett Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were involved in a chase ending near Moffett Road Monday morning.
Mobile Police say the chase started at Howells Ferry Road and Moffett Road. It ended near Tulane Drive and Forest Cove Drive.
Police say a man is in custody.
This is a developing story.
