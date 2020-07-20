Mobile Police chase ends near Moffett Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A veterans group is trying to raise money to help revitalize a cemetery in the northern part of the city of Mobile. Volunteers at Oaklawn Cemetery have now started a non-profit group to raise money and fight blight. Some spots have been overgrown, others revitalized, but no matter where you go at Oaklawn, the mission remains the same.

"I’d like to see the whole cemetery cleaned with a flag on every veteran’s headstone," said President of the Veterans Memorial Recovery Team Bill Atkeison. Veterans and volunteers have been intermittently cleaning the cemetery for the last three years. This spring the non-profit Veterans Memorial Recovery Team was formed to raise money to help with groundskeeping and documentation.