Mobile Police chase ends near Broad Steet

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police chase ended near Broad Street Thursday morning.
Police say the chase began in the area of Bond Street and Shell Street in reference to a stolen vehicle.
The chase ended at Kentucky and Marine Streets.
No word on who is in custody at this time, police say.
This is a developing story.
