Mobile Police chase ends near Broad Steet

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police chase ended near Broad Street Thursday morning.

Police say the chase began in the area of Bond Street and Shell Street in reference to a stolen vehicle.

The chase ended at Kentucky and Marine Streets.

No word on who is in custody at this time, police say.

This is a developing story.

