MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A chase ends in a crash in Mobile Thursday evening.

Mobile Police say the chase began on Michigan Avenue and Van Lee Circle. The vehicle wrecked and hit a power pole on Houston Street. Power in the area is out for residents in the area.

Mobile Police say police have blocked off the roadway due to power lines down in the road.

Police say three people are in custody.

This is a developing story.