(NEXSTAR) – The price of just about everything is going up right now. Sometimes it's obvious – like at the meat counter or the car dealership – and sometimes it's more subtle, like in the grocery store aisles.

That's because in lieu of raising prices, many manufacturers are choosing to shrink packaging instead – a trend called "shrinkflation." General Mills got called out for doing it to their family-sized cereals, downsizing the boxes from 19.3 ounces to 18.1. Tillamook owned up to making their tubs of ice cream 8 ounces smaller. Each roll of toilet paper you buy may have fewer sheets than it did a year ago. That jug of orange juice now suddenly has a larger cut-out that makes up the handle.