MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Mobile Police Department are warning people to be on the lookout for catalytic converter thefts. According to a post made Saturday on MPD’s Nextdoor page, there has been a rash of thefts for these valuable vehicle parts.

According to Lt. Paul Check: “The thefts are taking place where there is a large volume of vehicles overnight. So if you or you know someone that works at a hospital, owns a repair shop, or a dealership have them on the lookout for suspicious persons during the nighttime hours.

The converters contain valuable metals that thieves sell to make money. We reported on a rash of thefts in 2021. Last year someone stole catalytic converters from a number of vehicles at the Boys and Girls Club in Mobile