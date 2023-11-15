MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly stealing items from Old Shell Road residents’ front yards, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to a reported burglary in progress on Monday around 2:15 p.m. at the 2000 block of Old Shell Road.

A neighbor reportedly said they had seen an unknown male enter another neighbor’s yard and take items. The neighbor described the person, and officers found a suspect that they said matched the description nearby on a bicycle.

Jason Nelson, 60, was detained and officers found him in possession of the stolen items, police said. He was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary.

His bond is set at $7,500.

