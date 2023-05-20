MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some scary moments in Mobile as police officers were called to the Neighborhood Walmart store on Government Boulevard Saturday morning. Several police vehicles were seen in the parking lot and a few officers in tactical gear were there.

Mobile Police sent us this information:

At approximately 8:20 a.m. officers responded to 2570 Government Boulevard, Neighborhood Walmart, regarding an incident involving a male subject who was displaying erratic behavior, threatening shoppers in the parking lot, and was armed with a knife. When the officers arrived, they attempted to approach the subject, and he fled on foot to a nearby wooded area. After a search, the officers were able to apprehend the subject and transport him to the hospital for medical treatment.