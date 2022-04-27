MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police executed a search warrant Tuesday night at approximately at 8:50 p.m. at Phat Tuesday Sports Bar after a three-month long investigation. The investigation turned up what Mobile Police say is an illegal gambling and drug ring in Mobile.

This investigation showing the distribution of illegal drugs/narcotics and illegal gambling. During the search of the sports bar, officers seized two slot machines and $5,535.00. Richard Johnson, 65, and Abbie Perry, 32, were arrested for possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Certain Persons Forbidden, Promoting Gambling, and Possession of a Gambling Device.

Richard Johnson

Abbie Perry