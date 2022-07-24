MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Mobile Police Department kick off Youth Violence Prevention Week. This evening there will be a prayer service starting at 6 pm at Mardi Gras Park. City and faith leaders will be there with a message of peace and unity. This is the first in a series of events to promote peace this week.

There will be “community engagement days” at different spots across the city. The week wraps with a “Stop the violence Back to School” rally at Ladd-Peebles Stadium Saturday afternoon. For a list of events, click this link to MPD’s Twitter account. It’s part of the city’s effort to curb youth gun violence.