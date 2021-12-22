Mobile police begin safety checkpoints

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are implementing new practices as a way to try and stop crime before it happens in the city.

Chief Paul Prine announced last week the department would begin safety checkpoints as a way to address the crime in the city, as he shared his expanded strategic plan and how it will address crime in the city.

The checkpoints begin at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, and end at midnight.

Mobile police say they are doing these to keep the roads safe during the holidays. There are four throughout the city.

If you are stopped at one, be prepared to show your driver’s license, proof of insurance, and you must have a valid tag.

Mobile police say it should be a fairly quick stop if you have all of those items, but they say their officers will investigate if they see something that gives them probable cause.

The safety checkpoints will be conducted in the general areas listed below.