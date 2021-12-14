Mobile police begin checkpoints to try and combat crime in the city

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There have been more than 50 homicides in the city of Mobile this year.

Mobile Police Chief is sharing his expanded strategic plan and how it will address crime in the city.

Chief Paul Prine says part one crime in the city is down 16 percent overall, compared to this time last year. Homicides are up 6 percent from this time last year, assaults are up 10 percent from this time last year.

The chief says they have both short- and long-term goals to combat the crime in the city. Chief Prine says they are focusing on hot-spot policing, which means they are working to figure out where crime is occurring and to mobilize police there quickly to either prevent or apprehend criminal offenders.

Some practices they’ve already begun — roving and stationary checkpoints. The chief says the idea is to catch them before they commit crimes. This, as there has been an influx of shootings into cars and homes. Almost two weeks ago, a 9-year-old boy was hit by a bullet inside his home, two cars at the home next door was riddled with bullet holes.

“Targeted and directed traffic enforcement, we’ll be looking for individuals that may not have all their safety equipment working. The idea is we find out where this contraband is, that we stop this crime before it happens,” Prine said.

The chief says the goal is to stop the crime before it happens. “We’re not using a blanketed approach, we’re looking at the real-time crime data and days that they’re occurring, hours that they’re occurring, and we’re mobilizing and putting our resources. Some of the things that we’ve talked about today don’t even include what patrol is doing in regards to those specific areas and those particular hot spot areas. And so I think it’s important to know that we’re attacking crime from all angles, but crime is a very complex agenda,” Prine said.

The chief says one of their long-term goals is to identify those who are repeat offenders and determine if they’re still involved in criminal activity.