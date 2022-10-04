MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are on scene at LeFlore High School investigating after a student was injured in a fight. Police said that student was transported to the hospital.

The student is dealing with “non-life-threatening” injuries. The MPD has detained one student. WKRG is on scene working to learn more details.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.