MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are on scene at LeFlore High School investigating after a student was injured in a fight. Police said that student was transported to the hospital.
The student is dealing with “non-life-threatening” injuries. The MPD has detained one student. WKRG is on scene working to learn more details.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.