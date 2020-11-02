Mobile Police asks for help identifying “porch pirate”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are asking for help identifying a porch pirate suspect.

Police say the suspect stole packages from a front porch on the 2200 block of Freemont Drive West on Friday, October 30, around 2 p.m. Police say the suspect is wanted for theft of property fourth degree.  

If anyone knows the name of this suspect, please call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211. 

