Mobile Police asking in assistance in identifying persons of interest in shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are asking the public to help identify persons of interest involved in the Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooting on Friday night.

Four people were injured in that shooting. One person injured in that shooting is at the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

If you have seen the men above please call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211