Mobile Police asking for help locating missing man

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department is asking for help in locating 27-year-old De’Varea Powell.

Mobile Police say Powell was last seen at Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Road. Powell was last seen wearing a white Alabama shirt and blue jeans. Powell is 5’5″ about 150 pounds and tattoos on both arms, with a cleft left earlobe.

If anyone has seen De’Varea Powell or knows his whereabouts, please call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories