Mobile Police asking for help locating missing man

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department is asking for help in locating 27-year-old De’Varea Powell.

Mobile Police say Powell was last seen at Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Road. Powell was last seen wearing a white Alabama shirt and blue jeans. Powell is 5’5″ about 150 pounds and tattoos on both arms, with a cleft left earlobe.

If anyone has seen De’Varea Powell or knows his whereabouts, please call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211

