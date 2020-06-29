Mobile Police asking for help locating missing man

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department is asking for help in locating 27-year-old De’Varea Powell.
Mobile Police say Powell was last seen at Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Road. Powell was last seen wearing a white Alabama shirt and blue jeans. Powell is 5’5″ about 150 pounds and tattoos on both arms, with a cleft left earlobe.
If anyone has seen De’Varea Powell or knows his whereabouts, please call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211
LATEST STORIES
- Inventor builds his own car from random items during COVID-19
- Prichard firefighters battle house fire Monday morning
- Costco quietly stops selling half-sheet cake across US amid pandemic
- Austal USA delivers twelfth Independence-variant littoral combat ship to the US Navy
- Florida coronavirus: State sees 5,266 new cases, increase in percent positivity