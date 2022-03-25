MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a vehicle that might have been used in a double homicide at Cottage Hill and Azalea Roads on Friday, March 18.

Mobile Police officers responded to Cottage Hill and Azalea Road around 1:36 p.m. in reference to two individuals shot. When officers arrived they discovered two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside the vehicle. The victims were pronounced dead on the scene. The vehicle in question appears to be a tan Lexus.

If you have any information about the vehicle, driver, or its owner, please contact Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or leave an anonymous tip online.

A vigil held the following Sunday for the two homicide victims was interrupted by gunfire. Police were already in the area at the time of the Sunday shooting and quickly responded to the vigil. There were no injuries, but Police did confiscate “many guns,” Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said at the scene.

Police arrested four people at the vigil, three on gun charges and another for attempting to elude and failure to obey charges. None of those four people were involved in the shooting at the vigil.