MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect who robbed the B&B Pet Stop on Wednesday, April 6.

MPD said officers responded to B&B Pet Stop on Cottage Hill Road around 1:06 p.m. on Wednesday in reference to a robbery. When officers arrived, they discovered that an unknown subject entered the business armed with a handgun and demanded money from the employees. The victim complied and the subject fled the scene on foot. No one was injured.

MPD says the suspect was last seen wearing a Nike short sleeve shirt with the Williamson High School logo, blue jeans, a multi-colored beanie with “One Love” written on it, black shoes, and glasses. The suspect’s last known travel direction was towards Dinkins Road.

B&B Pet Stop confirmed the robbery on Facebook and confirmed that no one was hurt and everyone was all right. The post went on to claim how proud the owners were of the Krewe who stayed calm and cool-headed.