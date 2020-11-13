Mobile police asking for public’s assistance in identifying man who threatened officer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police needs the public’s help identifying a man who is wanted for harassing communications.

On Monday, Aug. 31, at about 2:14 p.m., a uniformed MPD Community Resource Officer was at the Circle K, 6225 Three Notch Road, attempting to pay for some gas. She entered the store at the same time as the man who began making verbal threats of physical violence toward her. The clerk told the man to leave and he verbally threatened a man as he exited the store. The man then fled scene and the resource officer was able to get gas without any further incidents.

