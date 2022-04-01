MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are asking for public help in identifying a man who broke into a local church.

Officers said on Wednesday, March 20 at 1:57 a.m. an unknown man broke into Christ United Methodist Church on Grelot Road, near Medal of Honor Park.

The man allegedly stole a laptop among other miscellaneous items. Officers released these photos from the church’s security camera.

If you have any information regarding who this man is or his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-1700.

To get the latest crime information download the WKRG News 5 app, which is available for download through the Apple Store and Google Play.