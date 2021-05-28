Mobile Police ask for help locating missing Mobile woman

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for help locating missing person 41-year-old Kristy Leigh Bell. Police say Bell was last seen on Sunday, January 10th, 2021 at approximately 9:00 p.m.

Police say Bell left her friend’s residence at 1300 block of Brook Neal Circle. It is unknown if she left on foot or in a vehicle. Her family advised they had not heard from the Bell since she left and became worried. The family is unable to provide a clothing description.

If you see or know where Bell is, please call (251)208-7211. You can remain anonymous.

