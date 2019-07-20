Mobile Police ask for help identifying suspects

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for help identifying two people connected with a shots fired incident at the Chevron gas station on Sage Avenue Sunday, July 14.

Police responded to the gas station around 9 p.m. to a report of shots fired. The victim told police that two groups of people were involved in an argument that escalated into an exchange of gunfire in the parking lot. Officers found several bullets hit the building and two vehicles that were in the parking lot. There were no reported injuries.

If anyone has information, please call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.