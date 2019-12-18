Mobile Police ask for help identifying Family Dollar robbery suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in a robbery at a Family Dollar. Police say the robbery happened at the store located at 717 Dauphin Island Parkway on Tuesday, December 17 around 8 in the morning.

Police say the suspect demanded an employee to open the safe and the register, but was only able to take money from the register. The suspect then left the store.

Mobile Police say the suspect has a lazy right eye.

Anyone with information to help identify the suspect is asked to call police at 251-208-7211.

LATEST STORIES: