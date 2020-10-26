Mobile Police arrest two on dogfighting charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have arrested two men on dogfighting charges.

According to police, they got a call in reference to dogfighting around 10:50 Sunday morning. While on the way to that location, officers saw an SUV in the area of New Bay Bridge Road at Butt Street with a dog crate inside.

Officers pulled the vehicle over and saw a dog with injuries to its face in the crate. Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody.

David Black (Courtesy: Mobile County Metro Jail)

Gregory Mims (Courtesy: Mobile County Metro Jail)

David Black, 26, and Gregory Mims, 42, were arrested on dogfighting and aggravated cruelty to animals charges.

