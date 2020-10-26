MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have arrested two men on dogfighting charges.
According to police, they got a call in reference to dogfighting around 10:50 Sunday morning. While on the way to that location, officers saw an SUV in the area of New Bay Bridge Road at Butt Street with a dog crate inside.
Officers pulled the vehicle over and saw a dog with injuries to its face in the crate. Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody.
David Black, 26, and Gregory Mims, 42, were arrested on dogfighting and aggravated cruelty to animals charges.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mobile Police arrest two on dogfighting charges
- Dry start to the week, tracking Zeta
- Saints depth and young talent on offense shines in 27-24 win
- Florida troopers respond to motorcycle crash in Pensacola
- Bikers gather to honor memory of Sergeant Kevin Kight