Mobile Police arrest towing company owners on insurance fraud charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department arrested the owners of SOS Towing during a seizure warrants Tuesday at the business on the 800 block of Ashford Road. Mobile Police say during an ongoing investigation of suspected violations, Gary Lamar Smith Sr. and Gary Lamar Smith Jr. face eight counts of first-degree insurance fraud and two counts of second-degree insurance fraud.

“Insurance fraud in the first degree is an act prohibited by Alabama state statute Section 27-12A-3 and Section 27-12A-4 in cases where the loss or potential loss exceeds $1,000. In cases where the loss or potential loss does not exceed $1,000 it constitutes insurance fraud in the second degree,” the Mobile Police Department wrote in a press release.

Mobile Police say the criminal investigation was opened after they received information that the towing company was charging fees above those regulated by municipal ordinance.

Police say four wreckers were seized during the investigation.