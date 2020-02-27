Mobile police arrest teen three months after shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police have arrested a teenager three months after a shooting in November.

According to police, they arrested 19-year-old Laterrius Bailey on Friday, February 21, after they say he was connected to a shooting at the Cheetah Speed Laundry Mat on Thursday, November 21, 2019.

Police say in November, they were called to Springhill Medical Center after a man showed up there with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim said he was at the laundromat when he was approached by two people he didn’t know. The victim said he was shot, and the suspects ran from the scene. The victim suffered critical injuries.

Bailey was arrested after police found he was connected to the assault on the victim. A second person has also been identified and is in custody on an unrelated charge, once he has been interviewed police say charges will be filed.

Bailey has been charged with assault 2nd, he was released from Metro Jail on bail.

LATEST STORIES: