Mobile Police arrest teen for making terrorist threats against schools last week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have arrested the teen accused of making terrorist threats against schools last week.

Read the full press release below:

The juvenile involved in the below incident has just been taken into custody and is now in the custody of Strickland Youth Center. The 17-year-old is charged with terrorist threat, escape 3rd, theft of property 4th and violation of probation.

Mobile, Ala. – On Thursday, October 30, 2019 in the late evening, police received calls in reference to threats being made to shoot up Vigor High School located in Prichard, Alabama via social media. Officers then received additional information that more threats had been made against, Leflore, Williams and B.C Rain High Schools as well. Through the course of the investigation, MPD investigators were able to locate the source of the threats and a suspect. The suspect, a 17-year-old male juvenile was taken into custody and transported to Strickland Youth Center.

The juvenile arrived at the Youth Center and once there was able to escape the custody of the transporting officers when they arrived. The juvenile was last seen running towards Carver State Vocational Technical School located at 2282 Costarides Street at approximately 6:10 a.m. Officers are still actively searching for the juvenile and asking for the publics’ help and those that may know the juvenile to please call (251)208-7211 if they know his whereabouts.

MPD will still have officers in and around the areas of the schools listed in the threats throughout the day.

