Mobile police arrest suspect in shooting death of 74-year-old man

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police arrested a man Friday, Nov.12 for the alleged shooting death of a 74-year-old man.

Mobile Police said on Tuesday, June 29, at about 11:22 p.m., DeAngelo Demetrius Merrill forced his way into James Jones’ apartment at 2602 South Florida St. and shot him.

DeAngelo Demetrius Merrill

The U.S. Marshals Task Force along with the Tactical Intelligence Unit, K9 Unit and ALEA Aviation Unit found Deangelo Merrill and took him into custody Friday morning.

Merrill is charged with murder. He also had an active warrant out of Washington County for trafficking cocaine. He is currently in Mobile Metro Jail.