Mobile police arrest serial robber suspect who targeted gas stations and Waffle House

MOBILE, Ala. – The Mobile Police Department has arrested 40-year-old Lindell Dortch of Mobile in connection with four commercial robberies between Sept. 26 and Oct. 15.

Police say in each robbery, a man entered the business masked and armed with a handgun demanding money. In the latest incident, he demanded and received cash from Circle K along with cigarettes and cigars. Click on the map below for more details on each robbery.

During the course of the investigation, officers and detectives identified Dortch as the suspect involved in the string of robberies.

Dortch was taken into custody without incident on the 2000 block of Brill Road. Dortch was transported to Metro Jail and booked on four counts of first-degree robbery.