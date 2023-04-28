MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he allegedly made threats toward a police officer during a livestream, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

An officer made a traffic stop on April 21 at 11 p.m. on Summerville Street near Wagner Street. While stopped, one of the people in the car was live streaming on a social media platform, according to Mobile Police.

Police said the officer saw threatening posts made by two other people to “cause harm to that officer.” On Thursday, April 27, officers were able to identify one of the men who allegedly made threats.

Justin Gorman, 20, was located and arrested. He was charged with making terrorist threats.