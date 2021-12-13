Mobile police arrest man suspected in trio of Family Dollar robberies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man suspected of robbing three Family Dollar stores in Mobile in less than two weeks has been arrested by Mobile police.

Timichael Morrissette is charged with four counts of first-degree robbery.

The first robbery happened on Nov. 29 at the Family Dollar store at 4726 Moffett Road. Two masked men entered the store at about 9:10 p.m., one armed with a handgun and the other armed with a rifle demanding money from the cashier. The men grabbed an unknown quantity of tobacco products, money from the cash register, and the cashier’s cell phone.

The second robbery happened on Dec. 7 at the same store. In that robbery, a man dressed in black with a white face covering entered the store and demanded money from the cashier at gunpoint. The man also robbed a customer inside the store at gunpoint.

The third robbery happened on Dec. 10 at the Family Dollar at 1281 Dauphin Island Parkway. At about 10:54 p.m., a man wearing all black and carrying a backpack entered the store, implied to the cashier he had a gun, and demanded money.

Morrissette is scheduled to be transported to Mobile Metro Jail at about 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13.