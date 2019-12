MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say they have arrested a man in connection to the First Community Bank robbery that took place Friday, December 13 on Cottage Hill and Lloyds Lane.

Police say Robert McDaniel, 42, has been arrested.

Police, on Friday, said the suspect passed a note demanding money from the teller. Police say the teller complied and handed the suspect money who then fled on foot.

Police say no one was hurt during the robbery.

