MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man Mobile Police said is connected to two burglaries was arrested at a Dollar General Monday.

Officers with MPD were called to a Dollar General on Moffett Road Monday for a report of a wanted burglary suspect at the store, according to the police department. Officers arrived and found the suspect who was allegedly wanted in connection with a burglary that happened on Dec. 13.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

That burglary happened on the 6800 block of Moffett Road where the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Justin Jacobs, had broken into a person’s home.

Jacobs was arrested and charged with burglary.