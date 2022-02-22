MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department said one man was arrested on Monday morning after the man got out of his vehicle and ran during a traffic stop.

MPD says around 10:55 a.m. officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Cheshire Drive and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle stopped the car and the passenger, Jamarcus Hallum, 32, exited the vehicle and attempted to run.

MPD says after a short foot pursuit, the officers caught Hallum and apprehended him. Hallum was found to be in possession of drugs and a stolen gun. Hallum was then arrested.