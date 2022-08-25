MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after workers at a local credit union called police about a robbery, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Officers said they were called to Family Security Credit Union on Airport Boulevard after a man came into the bank and robbed it. While responding to the call, officers saw a man who matched the description of the bank robber. They approached the man and arrested him.

Xavier Becoats, 35, was arrested after he allegedly went into the credit union armed with a gun and demanded cash from two of the worker’s cash drawers.