UPDATE (4:04 p.m.): According to the MPD, Bonner will be charged with two counts of robbery first degree, assault first degree. More charges are pending.
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who is accused of two separate robberies, one on Aug. 22 at Bienville Square and one on Sept. 6 at a Lowe’s, according to a release from the MPD.
Arthur Bonner, 36, was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery in the first degree. According to the release, Bonner beat a victim with a gun and robbed them on Aug. 22. Per the release, there was one other subject involved. There is no further information in reference to the second suspect.
On Sept. 6 at around 2:51 p.m., officers responded to the Lowe’s Home Improvement store off 4401 Rangeline Road, in reference to a robbery. Officers learned Bonner had “entered the store and removed an item without paying,” according to the release.
Officers said Bonner produced a gun and left the store with the “merchandise,” when store employees attempted to stop him. Bonner left the scene in an unknown vehicle.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.