UPDATE (4:04 p.m.): According to the MPD, Bonner will be charged with two counts of robbery first degree, assault first degree. More charges are pending.

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who is accused of two separate robberies, one on Aug. 22 at Bienville Square and one on Sept. 6 at a Lowe’s, according to a release from the MPD.

Arthur Bonner, 36, was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery in the first degree. According to the release, Bonner beat a victim with a gun and robbed them on Aug. 22. Per the release, there was one other subject involved. There is no further information in reference to the second suspect.

On Sept. 6 at around 2:51 p.m., officers responded to the Lowe’s Home Improvement store off 4401 Rangeline Road, in reference to a robbery. Officers learned Bonner had “entered the store and removed an item without paying,” according to the release.

Officers said Bonner produced a gun and left the store with the “merchandise,” when store employees attempted to stop him. Bonner left the scene in an unknown vehicle.