Mobile Police arrest a person who smashed the front door at WKRG

UPDATE (2:49 PM) — MPD identifies the intruder as 27-year-old Bruce Allen “Brandi” Jones Jr. An investigator says it “appeared” as though Jones was under the influence of a narcotic.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police arrested a person Wednesday morning at the WKRG studios. The person was smashing out the front door of our studios with a tire iron. That person was injured and bleeding from breaking the glass in the lobby.

“I am God…I have the meaning of life” was repeatedly yelled while police were on the way. Mobile officers arrived and attempted to calm the outburst. Eventually the person was handcuffed and police say they will face a burglary second-degree charge.

Police tell WKRG that they believe this person has mental health issues. WKRG News 5 would like to thank the officers who reacted quickly to help keep our staff safe and uninjured.