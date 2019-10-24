Mobile police arrest a man for robbing a bank at knifepoint

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have made an arrest in an armed bank robbery Thursday.

Eddie Blake, 29, is charged with robbery 1st degree. Police say he robbed the Regions Bank at 3950 Airport Boulevard 11 a.m. Thursday at knifepoint. According to authorities, he gave the teller a note and demanded money. Police say Blake never got the money and ran away. He was caught a short time later.

Blake has been arrested three prior times in Mobile County. The charges range from public intoxication, theft of property, marijuana possession, and loitering for drug activity.

