MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department have arrested eight people in a drug seizure operation at a home off of Dauphin Island Parkway, according to a release.

MPD’s Narcotics Unit served a search warrant at a home on North Gimon Circle Tuesday. During the search of the home, officers found 154 pounds of marijuana, which is estimated to be valued at $250,000. Officers also found $71,000 in U.S. currency, four weapons and they confiscated a vehicle.

The people arrested include: