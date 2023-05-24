MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department have arrested eight people in a drug seizure operation at a home off of Dauphin Island Parkway, according to a release.
MPD’s Narcotics Unit served a search warrant at a home on North Gimon Circle Tuesday. During the search of the home, officers found 154 pounds of marijuana, which is estimated to be valued at $250,000. Officers also found $71,000 in U.S. currency, four weapons and they confiscated a vehicle.
The people arrested include:
- Deros McGrew – trafficking marijuana
- Deandre Belford – trafficking marijuana
- Andrell Henley – possession of marijuana first-degree
- Corey Thomas – trafficking marijuana
- Jeremy Overton – trafficking marijuana, domestic violence third-degree (x2)
- Reginald Boxley – trafficking marijuana
- Isiah Crear – trafficking marijuana, possession of marijuana first-degree, possession of drug paraphernalia
- Miles Pettaway – possession of marijuana first-degree