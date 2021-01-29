Mobile Police arrest 32 in Operation B’No More

Press release from the Mobile Police Department
MOBILE, Ala. – In response to receiving numerous complaints of drug activity in the community around the Baltimore Street area, the Mobile Police Department launched Operation B’No More. As of today, a total of 32 individuals have been arrested and 15 search warrants executed.
During the past year, this Narcotics and Vice Unit’s operation consisted of purchasing illegal narcotics, concentrated street-level enforcement and the execution of search warrants to arrest drug dealers and seize their illegal contraband. The objective was to not only target the street-level drug dealers but also those from outside the community who provided illegal drugs these street-level drug dealers.
Over the course of several months, the Narcotics and Vice Unit had already arrested 26 individuals, conducted eight search warrants, and seized 9 pounds of marijuana, 1.5 pounds of ecstasy, 110 grams of methamphetamine, and a small amount of crack cocaine. Officers also had seized 15 firearms and $154,000 in U.S. currency.
Today, January 29, 2021, officers executed search warrants in the Baltimore Street area to apprehend more street-level drug dealers. Seven search warrants were executed, six subjects were arrested, and $10,000 in U.S. currency was seized.
Arrested Targets on January 29, 2021:
1. Justin Ellis, 31
· Distribution of Controlled Substance (X5)
· Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
2. Phillip Norwood, 53
· Distribution of Controlled Substance
3. Milton Morris, 57
· Distribution of Controlled Substance (X2)
· Possession of Controlled Substance
· Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
4. Terrelle Lutin, 42
· Distribution of Controlled Substance (X3)
· Possession of Controlled Substance
· Tampering with Evidence
5. Trevoris Wayne, 28
· Distribution of Controlled Substance
Ancillary Arrests on January 29, 2021:
6. Victor Broughton, 50
· Possession of Marijuana 2nd
· Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree
Previous Arrests throughout the Investigation:
1. Ernest Lawson III, 36
· Possession of Controlled Substance
· Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
2. Torrance Anderson Jr., 29
· Probation Violation – Robbery 1st
· Promoting Prison Contraband
3. Sedrick Poellnitz, 42
· Possession of Controlled Substance
· Traffic Warrants (X9)
4. Cortez Green, 24
· Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Degree
· Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm
5. Deante Moultrie, 23
· No Pistol Permit
· Giving False Name to an Officer
6. Dedric Clinton Jr., 20
· Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
7. Tyrell James, 21
· No Pistol Permit
8. Cierra Lebeaux, 31
· Traffic Warrants (X4)
9. Walter Mosley, 65
· Trafficking Controlled Substance
· Distribution of a Controlled Substance (X2)
· Possession of a Controlled Substance
· Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
10. Ernest Little Jr., 36
· Distribution of Controlled Substance (X2)
· Trafficking Illegal Drugs (X2)
· Marijuana 1st Degree
· Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm
· Encoded Data Fraud
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
11. Quinten Cole, 36
· Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree
· Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs
· Traffic Warrant
12. Stanley Thames, 36
· Assault 2nd Degree
· Discharge Gun into Occupied Vehicle
13. Wendell Davis, 34
· Marijuana 1st Degree
· Possession of Controlled Substance
· No Pistol Permit
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
14. Jason Williams, 36
· No Pistol Permit
· Traffic Warrants (X5)
15. Demetrius Lockett, 46
· Tampering with Physical Evidence
· Failure to Obey
· Resisting Arrest
16. Adrian Lawyer, 29
· Distribution of Controlled Substance
· Possession of Marijuana 1st
· Theft of Property 4th Degree
· Possession of Controlled Substance
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
17. Keyan Cotten, 20
· Possession of Controlled Substance
· Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
18. Dedric Clinton Jr., 20 (2nd Arrest)
· Marijuana 2nd Degree
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
19. Justin Green, 21
· Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
20. Algernon Stewart, 25
· Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
21. Reggie Sumpter, 24
· Possession of Controlled Substance
· Probation Violation (X2)
· Marijuana 1st Degree
· Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Degree
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
22. Justin Brown, 33
· Marijuana 1st Degree
· Possession of Controlled Substance
· Attempt to Elude
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
23. Thomas Cheatum, 42
· Trafficking Marijuana
· Trafficking a Controlled Substance
· Marijuana 1st Degree
· Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs (X2)
· No Pistol Permit
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
24. Altaso Gavin, 43
· Trafficking Illegal Drugs
· Possession of Controlled Substance (X2)
· Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs
· Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree
25. Aleshia Boggan, 30
· Possession of Controlled Substance
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
26. Raphael Bradberry, 34
· Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree