Mobile Police arrest 32 in Operation B’No More

Press release from the Mobile Police Department

MOBILE, Ala. – In response to receiving numerous complaints of drug activity in the community around the Baltimore Street area, the Mobile Police Department launched Operation B’No More. As of today, a total of 32 individuals have been arrested and 15 search warrants executed.

During the past year, this Narcotics and Vice Unit’s operation consisted of purchasing illegal narcotics, concentrated street-level enforcement and the execution of search warrants to arrest drug dealers and seize their illegal contraband. The objective was to not only target the street-level drug dealers but also those from outside the community who provided illegal drugs these street-level drug dealers.

Over the course of several months, the Narcotics and Vice Unit had already arrested 26 individuals, conducted eight search warrants, and seized 9 pounds of marijuana, 1.5 pounds of ecstasy, 110 grams of methamphetamine, and a small amount of crack cocaine. Officers also had seized 15 firearms and $154,000 in U.S. currency.

Today, January 29, 2021, officers executed search warrants in the Baltimore Street area to apprehend more street-level drug dealers. Seven search warrants were executed, six subjects were arrested, and $10,000 in U.S. currency was seized.

Arrested Targets on January 29, 2021:

1. Justin Ellis, 31

· Distribution of Controlled Substance (X5)

· Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

2. Phillip Norwood, 53

· Distribution of Controlled Substance

3. Milton Morris, 57

· Distribution of Controlled Substance (X2)

· Possession of Controlled Substance

· Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

4. Terrelle Lutin, 42

· Distribution of Controlled Substance (X3)

· Possession of Controlled Substance

· Tampering with Evidence

5. Trevoris Wayne, 28

· Distribution of Controlled Substance

Ancillary Arrests on January 29, 2021:

6. Victor Broughton, 50

· Possession of Marijuana 2nd

· Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree

Previous Arrests throughout the Investigation:

1. Ernest Lawson III, 36

· Possession of Controlled Substance

· Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

2. Torrance Anderson Jr., 29

· Probation Violation – Robbery 1st

· Promoting Prison Contraband

3. Sedrick Poellnitz, 42

· Possession of Controlled Substance

· Traffic Warrants (X9)

4. Cortez Green, 24

· Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Degree

· Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm

5. Deante Moultrie, 23

· No Pistol Permit

· Giving False Name to an Officer

6. Dedric Clinton Jr., 20

· Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

7. Tyrell James, 21

· No Pistol Permit

8. Cierra Lebeaux, 31

· Traffic Warrants (X4)

9. Walter Mosley, 65

· Trafficking Controlled Substance

· Distribution of a Controlled Substance (X2)

· Possession of a Controlled Substance

· Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

10. Ernest Little Jr., 36

· Distribution of Controlled Substance (X2)

· Trafficking Illegal Drugs (X2)

· Marijuana 1st Degree

· Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm

· Encoded Data Fraud

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

11. Quinten Cole, 36

· Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

· Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs

· Traffic Warrant

12. Stanley Thames, 36

· Assault 2nd Degree

· Discharge Gun into Occupied Vehicle

13. Wendell Davis, 34

· Marijuana 1st Degree

· Possession of Controlled Substance

· No Pistol Permit

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

14. Jason Williams, 36

· No Pistol Permit

· Traffic Warrants (X5)

15. Demetrius Lockett, 46

· Tampering with Physical Evidence

· Failure to Obey

· Resisting Arrest

16. Adrian Lawyer, 29

· Distribution of Controlled Substance

· Possession of Marijuana 1st

· Theft of Property 4th Degree

· Possession of Controlled Substance

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

17. Keyan Cotten, 20

· Possession of Controlled Substance

· Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

18. Dedric Clinton Jr., 20 (2nd Arrest)

· Marijuana 2nd Degree

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

19. Justin Green, 21

· Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

20. Algernon Stewart, 25

· Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

21. Reggie Sumpter, 24

· Possession of Controlled Substance

· Probation Violation (X2)

· Marijuana 1st Degree

· Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Degree

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

22. Justin Brown, 33

· Marijuana 1st Degree

· Possession of Controlled Substance

· Attempt to Elude

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

23. Thomas Cheatum, 42

· Trafficking Marijuana

· Trafficking a Controlled Substance

· Marijuana 1st Degree

· Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs (X2)

· No Pistol Permit

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

24. Altaso Gavin, 43

· Trafficking Illegal Drugs

· Possession of Controlled Substance (X2)

· Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs

· Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

25. Aleshia Boggan, 30

· Possession of Controlled Substance

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

26. Raphael Bradberry, 34

· Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

